James Cox

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has issued an appeal to the public as it is “exceptionally busy” with pressure on the emergency department exacerbated by the impact of the HSE cyberattack.

The hospital said patients are “regrettably” experiencing long delays.

Professor Conor Deasy, emergency medicine consultant at CUH, asked that members of the public “only attend the Emergency Department in emergency situations”.

He also asked people to consider other care options such as their GP, pharmacists or iocal Injury unit before presenting at the Emergency Department where long delays are “unfortunately inevitable”.

“Patient care is paramount at CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue,” the hospital said in a statement.

“Hospital management expressed their appreciation for co-operation of the public at this challenging time for patients and staff.”

The head of the Health Service Executive has said the damage caused by the recent cyberattack had a “devastating impact”.

Chief executive Paul Reid said it wiped out more than 2,000 systems and “completely disarmed” many clinical and medical teams of the basic tools they need for treating patients.

“We continue to make further progress, but it can’t be overstated the devastating impact that this has had on our health service,” he said.

“It’s practically been a complete wipeout of over 2,000 systems, all having to be rebuilt from a base level and re-established in a very controlled manner and in a co-ordinated safe manner.

“Many organisations, public or private, could be completely overwhelmed by any such impact.

“But for the relentless passion, commitment of our healthcare teams, the relentless focus to protect our patients, it’s unmatched in any organisation I’ve ever seen.”