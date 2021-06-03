Sharpen up your Irish language skills with an online summer course

By Suzanne Pender

JUNE usually heralds the start of the Gaeltacht summer courses for young adults across the country as thousands say slán to their families and head off for three weeks immersed in the Irish language.

Locally, Glór Cheatharlach has been hosting a Gaeltacht experience ‘at home’ with its popular Coláiste Samhraidh/Carlow Summer College for teenagers running in July over the past ten years.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, all of these courses have been cancelled again this summer, but alternatives are available to brush up on language skills.

A new online summer course, Coláiste na Físe, for post-primary school students has just been announced by Conradh na Gaeilge.

This five-day online course is suitable for all second-level students with two courses running for different age groups. The course for first to third years will run from 21-25 June, with the senior group for fourth to sixth years running the week beginning 28 June.

There will be three classes each day and the course teachers will focus on three aspects of learning the language – conversation, listening skills and the language itself.

There will also be fun activities each day to encourage the students’ love of the language.

Classes will run daily from 10am to 1.30pm Monday to Friday with a maximum of 15 students in each group. There will be a mock oral exam for each student at the end of the course on the Friday afternoon.

Coláiste na Físe offers an alternative to those who were hoping to attend a Gaeltacht summer course this year and it’s a great option for those who wish to improve their language skills from home.

The course costs €175, but Glór Cheatharlach is delighted to announce that a €25 discount is available to local students by using the code SPG2021. Full information and registration from www.cnag.ie/colaiste