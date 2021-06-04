Active week at Bigstone NS

Friday, June 04, 2021

By Elizabeth Lee

Jump, run, dance, play, get active every day! That was the slogan and the mantra for pupils at Bigstone National School this week when the playground was helter skelter with activities.

The children have been working hard to achieve their first Active Schools Flag so they took part in super-fun activities, such as a skipathon, obstacle courses, relay races, wellie throwing and other games. The children hope to have their first ever Active Schools Flag by the end of June.

Bigstone NS is currently enrolling for September.

 

