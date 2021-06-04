Baltinglass Tidy Towns litter picking competition

Friday, June 04, 2021

Simon Murphy from REA presenting Michaela with her prize

 

By Elizabeth Lee

Baltinglass Tidy Towns committee ran a competition for the month of May to encourage local people to keep the streets and roads around the town litter free.

The competition was to get out and pick up rubbish and to take a photo of the work. Photos were then sent into the committee’s Facebook page and they were delighted with the response.

Machaela Brennan was the winner for the month of May and she received €25 gift voucher from Simon Murphy at REA.

She did so well and was delighted with her prize,” Danielle Leigh, PRO for the group, said.

The competition for the month of June is being sponsored by the new Bobalicious Tea shop in Slaney Mall which will be opening very soon.

There’s a €25 voucher up for grabs while there’s also a voucher for the goodies from the shop. Send your entries to the tidy towns Facebook page to be in with a chance to win!

By
