Bank holiday weekend to be dry and sunny with temperatures of 20 degrees

Digital Desk Staff

The bank holiday weekend is expected to be dry and sunny for most of the country, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster says temperatures could hit as high as 20 degrees in parts over the next three to four days, with next week expected to be even warmer.

As the Irish Examiner reports, it will be a welcome relief after the month of May, which saw rainfall levels far above average for this time of year, and lower than expected temperatures.

Friday will have a mostly dry start with sunny spells, and average temperatures for the season.

Cloud will thicken in the west, resulting in outbreaks of light rain in Atlantic coastal counties, while further east holds mainly dry with some sunny spells.

There will be highs of between 15 and 18 degrees.

The weather will become slightly more unsettled on Saturday with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly over Ulster, the midlands and north Leinster.

These outbreaks will gradually clear through the morning and afternoon, with the highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, and the mildest temperatures in the east.

Sunday will be the driest day of the weekend, with pleasant temperatures of between 15 and 19 degrees in light breezes.

There is a possibility dense fog will develop on Sunday night, but this will clear quickly on the Bank Holiday Monday morning for a dry morning with sunny spells.

There will be scattered showers later in the afternoon, with the driest conditions in the east of the country, and highest temperatures of between 16 and 20 degrees.