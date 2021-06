Christy Dunbar

Woolwich, London (formally of Ardristan, Tullow, Co. Carlow) died peacefully on Monday 31st May, aged 81. Deeply regretted by his wife Bridie (nee Rodgers, formerly Islandmore, Kilmaine, Co. Mayo), children; Paul, Maria, Irene & John and grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. The funeral directors are: W.Uden & Son. Eltham, London SE9 5DA email [email protected]. Phone no: 0208 850 2868.