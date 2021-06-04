Death notices and funeral arrangements

Patrick,Paddy Dillon

Owlbeg/Ballymartin, Borris, Carlow, R95 W2C8

Paddy passed away, suddenly but peacefully, at his home in Borris. Beloved husband of Noeleen and dear father of Bernie, James, Emma, Stephan and Noelle. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, children, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his home in Owlbeg, Borris, Co. Carlow, on Friday, the 4th from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday the 5th at 4pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Borris. Burial immediately afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Hospice Foundation. House private Saturday, please.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, the funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people. For those who wish to livestream Paddy’s Funeral Mass, please click on the link below on Saturday at 4pm. https://www.borrisparish.ie/webcam/