Free sanitary products at local library

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Central Library is to introduce free sanitary products as part of a trial for all public buildings in the county.

The move comes following a motion put forward by cllr Adrienne Wallace last year calling on all public buildings to provide free sanitary products in an effort to tackle period poverty.

The motion was supported by fellow council members.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Wallace asked about progress on the motion and was told by council officials following the reopening of Carlow Library that free sanitary products would be first trialled at that location.