Pop-up Covid test centre opens in Tullow this weekend

By Suzanne Pender

A spike in Covid-19 cases in the Tullow area has resulted in a pop up “walk-in/no appointment necessary” Covid-19 test centre opening in the town this weekend.

The HSE will be operating this free “pop-up, walk-in/no appointment necessary” Covid-19 test centre at Tullow Health Centre this Sunday 6 June and Monday 7 June.

The pop-up test centre will operate from 11am to 7pm on both days and is open to all ages (under 16s accompanied).

This pop up centre is in addition to the HSE’s Covid-19 testing centre located at St Dymphna’s Hospital, Carlow, which will continues to operate as normal and can also be attended on a walk in, no appointment necessary basis.

Tullow Health Centre is located at Shillelagh Rd, Tullow, (R93HOC1).