Search called off after person was ‘seen in river’

Photo: Emergency Times

By Suzanne Pender

A MAJOR search of the River Barrow in Carlow town was called off last night after several hours of searching.

The alarm was first raised at approximately 7pm, following reports from members of the public, who saw a person “bobbing up and down in the water, before disappearing for a short while, then returning again”.

Emergency services, including gardaí, Carlow Fire and Rescue Services and Civil Defence, attended the scene and carried out an extensive search of the area, which was close to Graiguecullen bridge.

Following several hours of searching, no discovery was made, while no-one was reported missing.

It is understood the search was called off at approximately 10pm.