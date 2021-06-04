Sons and daughters gather for Pat’s 90th birthday bash

By Elizabeth Lee

LIVING a stress-free life is the secret to longevity if 90-year-old Pat Tompkins is anything to go by.

“No stress, that’s my dad’s secret! He’s a stress-free person, he’s the easiest-going man in the world,” PJ his son proudly told ***The Nationalist***.

Pat’s family gathered on Wednesday to mark the occasion of his birthday in the home of his daughter Kathleen in Killeshin.

“We wanted to mark the occasion on the day itself, we didn’t want to let the date go,” said PJ. “My father is such a hugely sociable man, he loves parties and chatting to people.”

Pat was born, reared and still lives in Redbog near Tinahely, Co Wicklow, where he married Sadie 60 years ago.

Together, the couple raised eight children – Joe, Jean, Thomas, Mary, Kathleen, PJ, Paul and Jim. They now have 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In his early years, Pat ran a shop in Stranakelly near the Dying Cow pub in Tinahely before going on to work with Wicklow County Council. He worked with them for 33 years until his retirement at the age of 65.

The Tompkins family had a wonderful evening together on Wednesday and cherished the time they spent with their beloved dad. They also plan on having a bigger hoolie when the time is right, so that Pat’s many friends and neighbours can celebrate with them all together!