Virtual run/walk this Bank Holiday weekend in aid of Éist

By Suzanne Pender

VIRTUAL exceeded all expectations, so why not take it a step further and go global! That’s the aim this Bank Holiday weekend for a fantastic fundraiser in aid of Éist Carlow.

The virtual 5km and 10km run/walk has been organised by Sinead Smyth from Leighlinbridge, in honour of her late mum Mary, the incredible driving force behind the establishment of Éist.

All are encouraged to walk, run, cycle or take on any activity in your own local area this Saturday, Sunday or Monday to raise awareness and also make a donation to support the wonderful work of Éist.

When the Women’s Mini-Marathon was cancelled last year, Sinead decided to run the event for the virtual 5km and 10km run/walk for the first timem raising an outstanding €15,000 for Éist.

With the mini-marathon put on ice for 2021, too, Sinead has decided to once again take to the virtual world to galvanise efforts and raise even more funds.

“Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer or lost someone to cancer. This event will help us to remember each and every one of those people who have battled, are currently battling and those who are lucky enough to have recovered,” said Sinead.

“The support services offered by Éist support all of these people through their various journeys and support the families of those who have lost someone through their ancillary counselling services,” she added.

Family, friends, team mates from Naomh Bríd, clubs all over the county and supporters of Éist – not just from Carlow, but from all over the country and indeed the world – are now taking on the virtual event this weekend.

“I’m supported this year by Orla Sheehy, who is from Old Leighlin but now living in Glasgow and she contacted me and wanted to get involved. It’s been brilliant, the support has been amazing,” said Sinead.

To access the support of Éist, please contact 085 8661499.

Donation boxes are available at locations throughout the county, or people can also donate by going to the iDonate page https://www.idonate.ie/…/11403302_–ist-5k-10k…