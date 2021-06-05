ICA guilds scoop national honours

By Suzanne Pender

THERE were national honours for Carlow ICA Federation recently, with three local members emerging as deserving prize-winners in three nationwide competitions. Carlow ICA members were awarded first prize in two national ICA competitions and runner-up in a third, proving just how creative and industrious the organisation remained, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Annette Reddy, Carlow Federation president from the Leighlinbridge guild, was announced as winner of the 2021 National ICA Trophy for reporting, with her insightful entry Queuing – the New Norm.

It was good news, too, for Kathleen Byrne from the Garryhill guild, who won the 2021 National Art Competition Cup for her still-life painting.

Success also followed with Bernie O’Halloran from the Tinryland guild deemed highly commended in the 2021 National ICA creative writing competition.

Due to the restrictions around gathering, Annette presented the national cup to first prize winner Kathleen Byrne in Garryhill. She also handed over the ICA federation chain of office to incoming Carlow president Mairéad Phelan from the Ballyconnell guild.