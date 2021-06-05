We’re not out of the woods yet!

By Michael Godfrey

I KNEW we were in trouble before the weekend street parties around the country sounded alarm bells among the government and health authorities.

On Friday, I had reason to meet a businessman in Dublin. The first thing I noticed was that he was not wearing a face mask, even though I continued to wear mine. As the conversation progressed, he made reference to the fact that the pandemic ‘was over’ and everything was getting back to ‘normal’. Sadly, that is not the case for anyone who is in hospital or on ventilators, or for those who have contracted the Indian variant of Covid-19.

But the perception is, or was, that the worst was behind us and it is okay to meet up with friends, have a street party or go without wearing a mask. People only hear what they want to hear and the message being delivered over the past few weeks was that with every extra vaccination we are getting closer and closer to a situation where masks, social distancing and all the other measures introduced to stem the spread of the virus will no longer be needed.

Another worrying perception is even if you are unlucky enough to get infected, the consequences are not as severe. The likelihood is you will only receive a mild dose, and even if you’re hospitalised, you won’t have to go on a ventilator.

Sorry, but I’d prefer not to take the chance. As far as I’m concerned, it is a case of continue as you have been doing until the entire population, or as close as makes no difference, has been vaccinated.

We saw what happened at Christmas. We had a few weeks of ‘normality’, but we paid the price afterwards with thousands of people contracting the virus, we were in lockdown for almost four months and, worst of all, we had far too many deaths.

By and large, though, the authorities have done a great job, both in dealing with increased numbers in need of hospitalisation and the administration of the vaccine.

Now is not the time to throw caution to the wind. We all need a break. We are all looking forward to staycations of one kind or another. We are all looking forward to meeting up with friends, talking rubbish and generally having a good laugh.

We can still do all of that if we pay attention to the small stuff: wear a mask, maintain social distancing rules and observe good personal hygiene. If we do that, experience tells us that the virus cannot get a grip. However, we saw what happened after Christmas: we didn’t go mad, but we gave the virus enough rope to take off and wreak havoc.

Hopefully, with some improvement in the weather, we will feel less inclined to break the rules regarding social distancing, yet something tells me that the lure of the beach will prove too much for some.

I was in a shop in Carlow on Saturday, where I heard a woman make no secret of the fact that on Sunday she was hitting the beach with her entire family. There was nothing wrong with that, as inter-county travel is allowed again. Unfortunately, however, I bet there were thousands of people like her all over the country.

Added to that, there wasn’t a burger bun or chicken wing to be had anywhere, as barbies were dusted off and taken out of cold storage all over the place.

I like a barbecue as much as the next person and I don’t want to sound like a killjoy because I like meeting up with people as much as the next person, but I think the price for a char-grilled burger among friends is a little too steep at the moment.