Baby girl killed by dog in Co Waterford

Olivia Kelleher

A three-month-old baby girl has died after being attacked by a dog in house in Co Waterford.

It is understood the baby was attacked by a dog in a house in the village of Clashmore in west Co Waterford. It is understood she was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital.

Fr Milo Guiry of Ardmore, whose parish encompasses the village of Clashmore, said that it was a “terrible tragedy”.

“We will keep the family in our prayers. Every support will be offered to them. It is terrible, terrible news.”

The baby girl, who was born in February, was in her bedroom when the attack occurred. She sustained massive injuries and was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she died at around 3am.

The emergency services and paramedics had attended at the terraced house in Clashmore, Co Waterford.

A postmortem examination is due to be carried out today. The house has been sealed off for a forensic examination.

It is understood that a file will be sent to the Coroners’ Court and an inquest will be held in due course.

The incident is being investigated by gardai in Dungarvan who are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

A Garda statement read: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances after a female infant, aged 3 months, was fatally injured by a dog at a residence in Clashmore, Co.Waterford in the early hours of this morning, 7th June 2021.

“Gardaí and paramedics treated the infant at the scene until she was taken to Cork University Hospital. She was pronounced deceased a short time later.

“An Garda Síochána are appealing to the media and public to respect the privacy of the family at this time.”