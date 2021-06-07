Call for more childcare facilities

The former Bank of Ireland premises at Athy Road, Carlow, now owned by Carlow County Council

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council was encouraged to “lead the way” in terms of creating more family-friendly working environments by providing childcare facilities.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace brought forward a notice of motion at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District calling on the council to include a space designated for childcare facilities in the redesign of the old Bank of Ireland building “as an attempt to invite a childcare provider into the workplace”.

“As a public body, we should be leading the way and doing more,” she stated.

Cllr Wallace spoke of the cultural shift in work practices following the pandemic and a move towards making the balance between work and family life easier. She stated that childcare facilities go a long way in supporting families and working parents.

The notice was seconded by cllr John Cassin, however, he asked if there was a need for such a facility among council staff and suggested carrying out a needs analysis.

This was supported by all council members on the basis of establishing a need and if a childcare provider would be willing to get involved in such a project.