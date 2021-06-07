Covid: 377 additional cases, 69 in hospital

Monday, June 07, 2021

James Cox

An additional 377 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

There are 69 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, with 26 coronavirus cases in ICU.

Ireland has taken another stride back to normality today as pubs, restaurants and leisure facilities reopened.

Hospitality venues can serve food and drinks outdoors, while gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres are now allowed to facilitate individual training.

Beer gardens and outdoor eating areas at cafes and restaurants are set for a bumper bank holiday Monday as people spend their day off enjoying the latest relaxation of the country’s Covid-19 rules.

Around 4,000 pubs are reopening for outdoor service, with an estimated 25,000 bar staff returning to work.

For traditional pubs in Dublin, it will be the first time they have reopened since the start of the pandemic.

Cinemas and theatres can also reopen, while outdoor amusement and theme parks will also reopen to the public.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Reopening should not be impacted by behaviour of ‘small minority’, says Harris

Monday, 07/06/21 - 4:25pm

Samaritans launch mental health workshops for the workplace

Monday, 07/06/21 - 4:04pm

Explained: What’s happening with Leaving Cert 2021?

Monday, 07/06/21 - 3:15pm