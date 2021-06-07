Family join 100-year-old Dick for special birthday bash

By Elizabeth Lee

“IT’S a big thing to do,” said Dick Stapleton about turning 100 last Wednesday.

Members of Dick’s family gathered in Kiltegan, Co Wicklow to celebrate the momentous day, while those who couldn’t make it sent their best wishes via video link.

“Dick always wanted a big party to celebrate his birthday; unfortunately, we couldn’t do it at this time, but we did have a small family gathering instead,” said his son Christy.

Dick did thoroughly enjoy seeing many friends and family members on the television screen, including his sister Bridie, who sent birthday greetings from Michigan, USA, his brother Tony in London and his grandson Robert and his wife Kirsty with their five children, also from London.

Down in the village of Kiltegan, Christy and his wife Mary put up a large sign on the green to announce Dick’s landmark birthday and to thank the local residents for all the respect and care they’ve shown him over the years since he moved there ten years ago.

“Dick was always a familiar sight around the village because he loved chatting to people. The sign was our way of saying thanks to them for the kindness they always showed him. People always stopped and chatted with him, he loved it,” added Christy.

On Wednesday, there was so much excitement when Dick read the wonderfully-written letter and the famous cheque from President Michael D Higgins, something that he’d been looking forward to for many years.

‘Over the past century, you have witnessed so many events, great and small, and in that time you have seen so much change in Ireland and the world. Through your own life’s adventures and all those whose lives you have touched, you have helped shape the society that we now live in. Today is a day for joyful reminiscing,’ said President Higgins in his letter.

Dick was born on 2 June 1921 in Timahoe, Co Laois. He married local woman Norah Bergin in 1952 and together they had two children, Kathleen and Christy. The Stapleton family moved to Clondalkin in 1966 and Dick spent his career as a life assurance salesman for New Ireland. Dick now has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as many friends across Ireland and the world.

Sadly, Norah passed away in 2003, and in 2011 Dick moved down to Kiltegan to live with Christy and Mary and their children Jack and Anna.

He happily lived with them until last year and is now residing in Baltinglass Community Hospital under their wonderful care.

Longevity must be in the Stapleton genes, because Dick’s father lived to be 90, while his grandfather’s life was cut short at the age of 84, when he was killed in an accident involving a donkey and cart.

Christy reckons that his dad’s secret to living a long and healthy life is his appetite, both for life itself, and for actual food! He is, even now at 100 years’ old, a man with a hearty appetite! On Wednesday, he finally got to have a piece of his 100th birthday cake, which was made by his granddaughter Anna. She’s been promising Dick to make that special cake for the past ten years and thankfully she got to fulfil that promise!

And no doubt, he thoroughly enjoyed the cake, too!