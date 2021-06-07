Heritage plan aims to develop tourism potential of St Mullins

Bill Thorne of Exodea Consulting

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council has begun the process of developing a tourism and heritage strategy for St Mullins.

The strategy will establish a vision for the future of the area, which is aimed at attracting investment and identifying a series of projects to bring about social, economic and environmental benefit for visitors and residents.

Speaking about the project, cllr Tom O’Neill, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said: “I welcome this project, which is timely in the context of the tourism and heritage potential in south Co Carlow.

“The process will provide a platform for studying the potential of the area, in collaboration with the wider community, and I would encourage everybody to get involved in the development of this strategy for the future of St Mullins.

Bill Thorne and his team at Exodea Consulting have been appointed to develop the strategy.

Mr Thorne said: “We are delighted to be working with Carlow County Council and the wider community on this project. Critical to the success of this project will be the local people and we will be working to engage with as many people as possible to ensure we understand the area through their eyes and accommodate, as much as possible, their hopes and aspirations for the area.”

Kieran Comerford, the council’s head of economic development and enterprise, said: “Having a plan is critical to the attraction of investment for projects and we look forward to working with our elected members and all stakeholders in developing this strategy for St Mullins.”

For more information or to engage in the process, please contact the Local Enterprise Office on 059 9129783 or email [email protected].