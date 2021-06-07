  • Home >
In Photos: Pubs, restaurants and gyms reopen across the country

Monday, June 07, 2021

Kenneth Fox

Ireland has taken another stride back to normality as pubs, restaurants and leisure facilities reopened.

Hospitality venues can serve food and drinks outdoors, while gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres are now allowed to facilitate individual training.

Beer gardens and outdoor eating areas at cafes and restaurants are set for a bumper bank holiday Monday as people spend their day off enjoying the latest relaxation of the country’s Covid-19 rules.

Around 4,000 pubs are reopening for outdoor service, with an estimated 25,000 bar staff returning to work.

Here are some of the best photos from around the country as things take another step towards normality.

Dublin (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Dublin (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Dublin (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Dublin (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Carlingford, Louth Photo: PA Images

Carlingford, Co Louth Photo: PA Images

Photo: PA Images

Carlingford, Co Louth Photo: PA Images

