John Butler : An abiding love of hurling and his native Tinnahinch

The late John Butler

By Charlie Keegan

JOHN Butler, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin and a native of Tinnahinch, Co Carlow, whose death occurred on Sunday, 25 April in St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin was a noted hurler who won a Carlow minor hurling championship with Tinnahinch at the age of 13.

John, who had celebrated his 80th birthday on March 27, was a highly talented hurler who continued to play the game into his mid-50s.

Along with his older brother Larry, the Butler brothers lined out at corner forward and full forward respectively as Tinnahinch, separated from Graignamanagh, County Kilkenny by the river Barrow, won that MHC title in the early 1950s.

The club did not exist for long but there was great celebrations in the Kilkenny border village of 44 houses when that minor title was landed.

The Butler family lived at No 30, Tinnahinch.

John and Larry emigrated to London in May 1958 and gained employment with John Laing and Company, one of the biggest construction companies in England – Laing built the first English motorway, the M1.

The Butlers made good in England, working hard, gaining trades and being involved in renovation and work of that kind for the Laing company.

They returned to Ireland in late 1969, settling in Dublin, where the brothers set up a company Louvre Décor in Harcourt Street and also JLB Construction, also based in the city.

In Dublin they played their hurling with the Whitehall Colmcille club on the north side of the city, winning a Dublin Intermediate Championship in 1971.

In that county final John started at wing forward with Larry at full forward while another Tinnahinch man, Eamonn Teehan was the other wing forward.

Later John threw in his lot with Ballyboden-St Enda’s, hurling outfield with the south county club for a number of years. He regarded centre forward as his favourite and best position.

John ended his hurling career in goal for Boden when he was in his mid-50s. His powerful long puck-outs from the goal was an asset to the team in setting up attacks for the forward line.

The fact that he played the game for the best part of 50 years was a measure of the love John Butler had for hurling.

In Dublin John had a strong association with the Kilkennymen’s Association in the capital. He was avid, life-long supporter of The Cats in hurling and a man with a deep knowledge of the game.

On social media there were many messages of condolence referring to John’s great service to Ballyboden-St Enda’s while there were many tributes to his good humour and friendly manner.

He had been suffering from prostate cancer for the last 17 years, which he battled bravely and with a great stoicism, before his condition deteriorated seriously over the last two years.

John had been admitted to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross before being hospitalised a number of days before his passing.

Larry, who survives John, served as a Fianna Fáil member of Seanad Éireann from 2007 to 2011, having been elected a member of Dublin County Council for the Glencullen area in 1991, being re-elected in 1999 to Dun Laoighaire-Rathdown County Council for the Ballybrack electoral area.

John, who was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Gaffney from County Roscommon, is survived by his wife Una (née Meehan) and by his children, daughters Caroline Clarke (Leopardstown) and Martina Kelly (Lucan), son John (Marley Park), by his brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, former GAA colleagues, and his extensive circle of friends.

The Funeral Mass for John Butler was celebrated on Wednesday, April 28 in the Church of the Divine Word, Marley Grange.

During Mass there was a reading of A Hurler’s Prayer, entirely appropriate for a man with such an abiding love for our native game.

Besides Larry, John is survived by his siblings Walter Butler and Anne Power, both Graignamanagh.

