New business programme will benefit Carlow crafters

By Suzanne Pender

A BUSINESS development programme for artists and craft makers in Carlow, aptly named ‘Carlow Creatives’, has been launched this week

The programme is designed to support people in their journey to develop profitable businesses in the creative sector and will provide an opportunity for people with an existing art or craft business to enhance their enterprise through focusing on brand development and online sales.

The programme has been organised by Carlow County Council through its Local Enterprise Office and arts office.

“We at Carlow County Council are delighted to lead the way in working with our growing number of creative entrepreneurs that call Carlow home, particularly in this new online landscape, which has become more important as a result of the last year,” said cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, cllr Tom O’Neill, who launched the programme.

“The Local Enterprise Office and the arts office have teamed up to offer these businesses this fantastic opportunity for networking, learning and ultimately growth,” he added.

Gabrielle Carroll, business adviser with Carlow Local Enterprise Office, explained that working with businesses in the creative sector, they have identified that building these types of businesses can be particularly difficult, as usually the creator or maker is the sole person in the business.

“It is challenging to be the one person in the business where you literally do everything, from the creation of your product right through to the marketing and sales,” said Gabrielle.

“We’ve developed this programme with a combination of online group workshops and one-to-one mentoring. In this way, participants can gain insight from peer learning as well as availing of one-to-one specific business mentoring.

Sinead Dowling, arts officer with County Carlow Council, pointed out that there are lots of developments and supports for the creative sector in Carlow and they are keen that as many as possible take up these opportunities.

“The arts office regularly works with individuals who have their own businesses, and teaming up with the Local Enterprise Office, we can now offer these creative businesses further support to develop their online presence and grow their businesses,” said Sinead.

An online information session for all interested in the Carlow Creatives Programme is scheduled for this Thursday, 10 June, at 11am. Please book online at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Carlow/ or call 059 9129783.