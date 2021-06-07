Woman, 30s, dies after Limerick collision

James Cox

A woman, 30s, has died after a collision in Limerick while two people are being treated in hospital.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred at approximately 2.30pm on Sunday at Garrienderk, Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

The driver and only occupant of one of the cars, a woman in her late 30s, was taken to Limerick Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead later.

The female driver and male passenger of the other vehicle, both aged in their 70s, were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The road has been technically examined by Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí at Charleville in Cork are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleville Garda Station on 063 21770, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.