Course aims to boost numbers of Carlow female coaches

BURREN Rangers Hurling and Camogie Club is one of four Carlow clubs involved in the Camogie Association Motivate Nurture Aspire (MNA) programme this year. The MNA programme is designed to endeavour to increase women’s sustained involvement in camogie as coaches primarily and mentors at the grassroots of the association. Orla Kenny is the MNA Mentor for Burren Rangers Hurling and Camogie Club. Orla has undertaken a training programme during the lock down to assist local women to get involved in the programme.

The aims of the MNA include providing more opportunities for women to participate and enjoy sport; enhancing perceptions about females in sports; increase the number of female coaches and develop female mentors to help with the development and support of female coaches.

It also aims to deliver a model at local level which can be used by all clubs to enhance the development of female coaches

The Tesco ‘Hurl With Me’ programme began for the Burren Rangers club on Saturday 5 June at the Fighting Cocks GAA Grounds with 13 mothers signing up for the programme which will provide fun and social interaction for the mums of underage players while at the same time each will be learning all the basic skills of game of camogie.

It would be hoped into the future many of these mothers will get involved as coaches or in other capacities in a very active and growing club. The first session was led by MNA mentor Orla Kenny assisted by club and county under 20 hurler, Dylan Townsend.