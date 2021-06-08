Dead rodents and falsified records among reasons for three closures in May

Kenneth Fox

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) have said three closure orders were served on food businesses during the month of May for breaches of food safety legislation.

One closure order was served under the European Union Regulations, 2020 on: Kens Oriental Restaurant, 1st Floor, Quintins Way, Nenagh, Tipperary

Two other closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on: Factory Canteen Operated Independently by KC Catering at ABP Food Group,Bandon, Cork and Your Stop NR Farranree (retailer), Farranree, Cork.

Some reasons outlined for the closure orders in May were: rodent activity including dead rodents underneath the chest freezer in the food preparation area and underneath a freezer in the storeroom next to the kitchen; rodent droppings in a container in the food preparation area which stored food contact equipment.

There was also evidence of rodent damage to packages of pasta; food premises not maintained in a clean and hygienic condition; plumbing issues resulted in damage to the floor and caused pooling of water on the floor; part of the floor was damaged and not in a fit state to be cleaned effectively.

Falsified food safety records were also identified along with an absence of a food safety management system increasing the risk of food contamination and posing a risk to food safety.

Commenting, Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, emphasised that all food businesses must take responsibility and commit to ensuring high food safety standards and compliance with food law.

She said: “The food inspectors continue to find unacceptable levels of non-compliance with food safety legislation in some food businesses.

“It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have their premises protected against pests and kept clean.

“However, time after time inspectors are finding regular incidents of rodent infestations and filthy premises highlighting a disregard for basic food safety management.”

She said consumers have a right to safe food and they urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, that they can contact them via their online complaint form at https://www.fsai.ie/makeitbetter/ and investigate it.