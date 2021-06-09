Extra bins will help to keep streets clean

By Suzanne Pender

THE provision of additional bins and outdoor facilities across the country into the summer has been warmly welcomed.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the funding to local authorities to support their work in keeping our outdoor spaces clean and to help them provide the infrastructure and facilities required to ensure the safe enjoyment of our public spaces.

“The government has been very clear that this summer will be strongly focused on outdoor spaces and activities and I’m delighted that our local authorities will be supported as they work to ensure our public spaces can be enjoyed by everybody in a safe and responsible way as we open up over the coming months,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I want to pay tribute to the local authority teams, who are out multiple times each day cleaning our streets and I would urge people to take personal responsibility, too. It goes without saying that individual behaviour and personal responsibility are crucial in helping us all to stay safe while enjoying the outdoors this summer,” she concluded.