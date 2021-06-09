Music and entertainment assistance scheme open for applications today

  • Home >
Wednesday, June 09, 2021

James Cox

The Music & Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme (MEBAS) is now open for musicians, entertainers and road crew to apply for the Government’s €14 million support scheme.

The funding grant is non-competitive, and it is available to all self-employed workers in the entertainment sector, which has been hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Music & Entertainment Association of Ireland (MEAI) has encouraged people who work in the entertainment sector to apply, however, the group has also said some of the criteria included by the Department of Arts & Culture will exclude workers.

“Workers in this sector have endured the longest period of non-stop restrictions since March 2020; unable to work, to earn a living, and when we finally get recognised as businesses and finally get a business support, the Department want us to jump through more hoops than other businesses,” said Matt McGranaghan, spokesperson for MEAI.

 

