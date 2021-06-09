Tractor run in memory of Rosie

By Elizabeth Lee

A TRACTOR run has been organised by the devoted husband of a Baltinglass woman who died suddenly in December.

Rosie Nolan Shortall was a much-loved young woman. She worked as a childcare assistant for eight years in Kids Aloud, the local community childcare centre, before she became ill and was confined to a wheelchair.

She had a special connection with young children and had a following of devoted youngsters in Lathaleer, Baltinglass, where she lived with her husband Andrew. Rosie was always in good form and her kindness to others was shown when she organised activities with some of the neighbouring children to raise funds for a homeless charity.

Her unexpected death in December shocked the community, and now, Andrew has organised a tractor run to raise funds for St Vincent’s Ward in the Mater Hospital, where Rosie was treated.

The tractor run is taking place on Sunday 1 August, when registration is at noon in Rathdangan, with the event itself beginning at 2pm. Tractors, trucks, cars and bikes are all welcome to take part and Andrew has set a goal of €3,000 for the fundraiser. If you would like to donate, go to the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/roses-tractor-run-supporting-cancer-care