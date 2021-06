A walk in Covid-19 testing centre continues to operate in Tullow.

The additional facility at the Tullow Health Centre, Tullow has been operating in Tullow since earlier this month.

The pop up test centre will operate from 11am to 7pm and is open to all ages (under 16s accompanied).

The HSE’s Covid-19 Testing Centre located at St Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow continues to operate as normal and can also be attended on a walk in, no appointment necessary.