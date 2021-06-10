Carlow angling clubs invited to apply for grant

By Suzanne Pender

INLAND Fisheries Ireland will launch its sponsorship programme for 2021 this week and will open for applications at 9am tomorrow, Friday 11 June, for suitable angling events and initiatives in Carlow and nationwide.

The programme, which is one of the main funding mechanisms of Inland Fisheries Ireland, awarded funding to 87 angling events and initiatives across the country during 2019, resulting in an investment of €30,000 to support novice anglers and angling tourism in Ireland.

In Carlow, two initiatives were awarded funding as part of the scheme in 2019. They included the junior angler event in Southern County Fishery, organised by Kilbride Anglers Club, and the promotional and marketing event to grow Dodder anglers membership in southern county fishery organised by Dodder Anglers Association.

Applications for funding from the sponsorship programme are now invited from angling clubs, associations or any local group organising an angling initiative.

The programme will remain open for funding applications until 25 June, with applications for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance available throughout the year.

To find out more and to apply, visit https://ifi.smartsimple.ie/s_Login.jsp.

Applicants will have to register to apply, or if they are already registered, just log in and fill in the application form.