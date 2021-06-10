Carlow small businesses refused Covid-19 grants

Around 40% of applications by small businesses in Carlow for a Covid-19 support grant have been refused according to figures recently released in the Dáil.

35 of a total 56 applications to the Small Business Assistance Scheme for Covid (SBASC) were approved.

SBASC gives grants to businesses that are not eligible for the government’s Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), the Fáilte Ireland Business Continuity grant or other direct sectoral grant schemes. This scheme aims to help small businesses with their fixed costs, for example, rent, utility bills, security.

A payment grant of €4,000 was to be provided and businesses needed to show their turnover was 25% of previous levels.

The local figures were revealed by enterprise minister Leo Varadkar following a parliamentary question by Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Minister Varadkar said: “Refusals have occurred due to eligibility requirements such as businesses not meeting the turnover criteria, turnover was not down 75% during the eligibility period, incomplete application form, the business was in receipt of CRSS or they were not in a rateable premises.”

Minister Varadkar added that an expanded scheme would run until 21 July and would include businesses working from a non rateable premises and whose turnover was below 50,000.

“Businesses who are working from non rateable premises and meet all other eligibility criteria will receive a €4,000 grant and businesses whose turnover are below €50,000 and meet all other eligibility criteria will receive €1,000 grant. These businesses have been ineligible for schemes in the past and it is my intention to ensure that these businesses receive some state support during these difficult time. The purpose of these grants is to help meet fixed costs associated with running a business.”