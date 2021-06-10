Civil ceremonies almost as popular as church weddings in Carlow

Almost as many Carlow couples said ‘I do’ in a civil marriage than opted for a Catholic church wedding last year.

Opposite sex marriage figures released by the CSO show that there were 53 civil marriages celebrated in Carlow in 2020 compared to 66 in Catholic Church ceremonies. There were five Church of Ireland officiated marriages, six from the Spiritualist Union of Ireland and 11 from the Humanist Association. There were a total of four same sex marriages in Carlow during 2020. Three were civil marriages while one was from celebrated by the Spiritualist Union of Ireland.