Death notices and funeral arrangements

Mary Kennedy (née Byrne)

Gardenrath Close, Kells, Meath / Carlow Town, Carlow

Passed away on 7 June 2021. Peacefully at Carechoice Nursing Home, Trim. Deeply regretted by her sons Peter & Brian, sisters Margaret & Bridie, brother Matt, nephew Jake, nieces Jane, Louise & Colleen, extended family & friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private service will take place for family and close friends at 4pm on Friday in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome (limited to 36 people).