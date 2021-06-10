Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thursday, June 10, 2021

RIP

 

Mary Kennedy (née Byrne)
Gardenrath Close, Kells, Meath / Carlow Town, Carlow
Passed away on 7 June 2021. Peacefully at Carechoice Nursing Home, Trim. Deeply regretted by her sons Peter & Brian, sisters Margaret & Bridie, brother Matt, nephew Jake, nieces Jane, Louise & Colleen, extended family & friends.
May Mary Rest In Peace
In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private service will take place for family and close friends at 4pm on Friday in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome (limited to 36 people).

