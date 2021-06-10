Employment law breaches detected in Carlow companies

  • Home >
Thursday, June 10, 2021

There were 50 breaches of employment law detected Workplace Relations Commission in Carlow in 2020.

Inspectors for the WRC also detected 40 breaches in local firms in 2019.

Enterprise minister Leo Varadkar said inspections carried by the WRC operate on a compliance model.

“This means than an inspector will work with the employer to ensure that the employer fulfils all their statutory obligations and hat any outstanding wages or entitlements are given to workers.”

A total of 3613 were detected nationally in 2020 compared to 1926 in 2019.

