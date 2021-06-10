Garda due in court after arrest over alleged coercive control

  • Home >
Thursday, June 10, 2021

A serving member of An Garda Síochána was due to appear before the courts in Dublin on Thursday morning after his arrest over alleged coercive control.

The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested in Dublin on Wednesday and questioned by gardaí. He has since been charged and suspended from duty pending the outcome of the criminal process now underway.

Garda Headquarters said the Garda member was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act in Lucan Garda station, Co Dublin.

It also confirmed the garda’s arrest resulted from “the investigation of offences in relation to coercive control”.

The Garda statement added: “He is currently suspended from An Garda Síochána.”

He was due to appear before the courts, at the Criminal Courts of Justice, central Dublin, on Thursday morning.

