  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Viable device found in residential area of Derry condemned as reckless

Viable device found in residential area of Derry condemned as reckless

Thursday, June 10, 2021

By Rebecca Black, PA

The discovery of a viable device in a residential area of Derry has been condemned as “reckless”.

The remains of a suspected pipe bomb were found in the Lincoln Court area of the city on Tuesday night.

Insp Timothy McCullough said police received a report of a loud bang in the area between 11pm and 11.30pm.

“Police, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, attended the scene on Wednesday afternoon and the object has now been declared a viable device,” he said.

“This was a reckless act, in a busy residential area, which could have resulted in serious injury or worse.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1054 of 09/06/21.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Housing supply shortfall likely until 2024, report warns

Thursday, 10/06/21 - 8:03am

Covid vaccine registration to open for people aged 30-39 next week

Thursday, 10/06/21 - 6:32am

Biden to challenge Johnson over Northern Ireland Brexit dispute

Thursday, 10/06/21 - 6:06am