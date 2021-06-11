Arrivals to Dublin Airport increase by 36%

Arrivals into Dublin Airport increased by 36 per cent last week, with over 21,100 passengers landing there compared to 15,600 the previous week.

According to the Irish Examiner, 12,000 of the passengers were Irish residents while 9,200 were non-residents.

This is despite the Government’s continued advice against all but essential international travel, with arrivals from 51 ‘designated states’ still required to complete mandatory hotel quarantine.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament passed a proposal for vaccine passports which aim to facilitate the resumption of non-essential travel within the EU.

Speaking to EuroParlRadio, Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews said the Covid travel cert will be recognised by Irish authorities from July 1st.

However, people in Ireland will not be able to access the certs until later in July.

The ‘digital green certificates’ will allow people who have been fully vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19, or tested negative/non-detected prior to their journey to enter participating EU member states without being required to isolate or complete a Covid test on arrival.

According to Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s latest update regarding the easing of restrictions over the coming months, the State is set to introduce the EU scheme on July 19th, “subject to the prevailing public health situation”.