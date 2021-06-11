Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious collision in Galway

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision in Co Galway on Wednesday evening.

The collision involving three cars took place on the N84 at Grange, Corandulla at approximately 9.15pm.

A release from Gardaí stated two vehicles collided at a junction and as a result, one vehicle veered off course, colliding with a third vehicle.

A man who was driving one of the vehicles was taken to University Hospital Galway where his condition is described as serious.

The road had been closed to allow for a technical examination to take place but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or was travelling in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Gardaí at Galway Garda station on 091-538000, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.