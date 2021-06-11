Man due in court in relation to Cork robbery and assault

A man is due to appear in court today in relation to a robbery and assault in Cork city on June 4th.

He is one of two men arrested in connect with the incident, and is due to appear before Cork City District Court at 10.30am.

The two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on June 9th in Cork city.

The incident took place shortly after midnight last Friday, when a man walking on the Lower Glanmire Road was struck in the face and had his phone stolen.

Detective gardaí received a report of the incident on June 6th, leading them to launch an investigation which included the gathering of CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house enquiries.

The second man arrested in relation to the incident has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).