New single from indie duo One Morning in August

John Phelan and Stephen Byrne from One Morning in August

By Elizabeth Lee

FOLLOWING on from last year’s critically acclaimed, self-titled debut album and their much-lauded single Get it Right from earlier this year, One Morning in August return with their brilliant new single Lovers by Surprise, which will be released on Sunday 18 June.

Guitarist John Phelan and drummer Stephen Byrne once again teamed up with producer David Ayers for their latest release and were also joined by guest vocalist Claire Cummins.

The duo hail from Kiltegan, Co Wicklow and have been friends since childhood. Stephen’s voice may be familiar to listeners of KCLR FM because he’s a news reporter with them, while John works in Waterford IT.

Lovers by Surprise is the band’s second offering since joining forces with Cork independent label FIFA Records and is the perfect example of how their sound is evolving and why they have been hotly tipped by so many. Theirs is a sound that channels heartfelt visceral hooks with beautiful layered melodies and harmonies so it’s little wonder that their eponymous debut album was received with such widespread critical acclaim.

The single will initially be released as a Bandcamp exclusive on 18 June, while their album will also be re-issued on limited edition CD by FIFA Records today, 11 June, and it’s available to order now via Bandcamp.

The band are currently in the process of recording their second album, with David Ayers once again at the controls.