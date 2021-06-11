Students’ campaign raised vital cash for India’s Covid crisis

By Elizabeth Lee

STUDENTS and staff from St Leo’s College, Carlow recently held a very successful appeal to raise funds for oxygen generator machines for the people of India.

Home economics students from second year led the fundraising campaign that saw over €500 being raised. The students became aware of the escalating Covid-19 figures in India while the country’s resources were over-stretched to the point where people couldn’t be treated and were dying. The girls were learning about how important India is to Ireland with regard to the clothing industry and about how badly the country was hit by the pandemic. They were deeply moved by a photograph of an Indian woman being treated in a van at an oxygen support centre on the outskirts of Delhi, while 300,000 people were diagnosed there with Covid-19 each day.

The students elected to do something before the end of the academic year to help alleviate the Covid crisis and, with the guidance of their teacher Kathleen Coyne, the group decided to make a short slideshow highlighting the worsening conditions in India’s hospitals.

They asked all class tutors to show the slideshow to their class group during morning registration. Students were encouraged to bring in even just one euro to help purchase oxygen machines for the hospitals. The slideshow revealed how hospitals and health centres across the country were collapsing under the tsunami of new cases, with people being turned away due to a lack of oxygen machines.

The presentation revealed that €100 can help purchase one oxygen generator plant, while €50 can deliver enough vaccines to protect ten people from the coronavirus.

This appeal was very successful and last week the second-year home economics class and their teacher Ms Coyne presented UNICEF with a cheque for \531.71. Congratulations to everyone in St Leo