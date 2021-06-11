Talented Jasmine will feature on new TG4 series for kids

By Suzanne Pender

A YOUNG Carlow girl is bringing her creativity to the small screen as she flies the flAG for her home county.

Jasmine Ní Riain, a sixth-class pupil at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc, is representing Carlow in the TG4 creative series Cruthaím.

Cruthaím highlights the talent of young Irish speakers across the country and in Gaeltacht areas and their unique creative processes.

A young Irish speaker from each county, along with a representative from the diaspora of Irish speakers, was selected to showcase their creativity in this series of videos broadcast on Cúla4’s YouTube channel.

Thirteen-year-old Jasmine from Carlow town was selected to represent Carlow and in her video expresses her love of horse riding and painting. Jasmine’s video can be viewed at www.cula4.com/Cruthaím

In the short videos, young people are given a voice and a unique opportunity to show what creativity is to them.

Jasmine is no stranger to the stage, or indeed TG4, having previously featured on the show Cleas Act with her Gaelscoil classmates.

Cruthaím is created by TG4 in partnership with the Creative Ireland Programme of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and also celebrates Cruinniú na nÓg 2021.