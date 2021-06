By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAƍ are appealing for information after a van was damaged in Tommy Murphy Park, Graiguecullen on Tuesday night, 8 June.

The incident occurred at around 11pm, when the owner of the vehicle was woken up by a loud noise and discovered that his Renault van had been damaged. Call gardaĆ­ in Carlow town on 059 9136620 if you have any relevant information about the incident.