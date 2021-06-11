Warm weather weekend ahead with Sunday to be hottest day of the year

Digital Desk Staff

Temperatures could hit as high as 26 degrees this weekend.

Tomorrow will be cloudy at first with some patchy drizzle, but it will dry up in the afternoon with highs of 23 degrees.

Sunday will be warm and dry with temperatures hitting 26 degrees in some parts.

Head of forecasting with Met Eireann Evelyn Cusack told Newstalk that Sunday will be the hottest day of the year:

“It is going to be a very, very nice weekend, the highest temperatures will be over the Midlands and the East.

“Our weather station in Phoenix Park where our president is, forecast that Sunday could well be the hottest day of the year. Temperatures could be over 26 degrees on that day.”