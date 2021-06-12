Dave was known for his great wit and humour

By Charlie Keegan

THE communities of Carlow and Bandon, Co Cork were united in mourning the sudden death on 11 May of David (Dave) Crowley, Tullow Road, Carlow and late of Clancoolbeg, Bandon, Co Cork. David passed away unexpectedly at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Born into a farming family in West Cork, Dave was one of a family of five children of the late David (Tiffy) and Elizabeth (Lil) (née Kirby) Crowley. His mother, a former commerce teacher, served as president of the Camogie Association of Ireland and in her playing days won a number of All-Ireland medals with the Rebels.

Dave himself was a lifelong supporter of the Cork hurling and football teams and had a great memory for details about matches from way back in time. In fact, he had a great mind for recalling dates and events going back to the 1940s, his memory seldom, if ever, failing him.

Educated at Hamilton High School and St Brogan’s, Bandon, Dave attended agricultural college in Pallaskenry, Co Limerick and went on to have a varied and interesting career.

He served as a member of An Garda Síochána in three Co Kerry stations – Rathmore, Beaufort and Killarney – and was known to ride a horse through the Black Valley, the most accessible form of transport in that part of The Kingdom at the time. He was also stationed at Pearse Street in Dublin and finished his garda career in Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Dave then took up employment with the Department of Agriculture, coming to reside and work in Carlow in 1971, where he spent the remainder of his working life. Dave was a very hard worker and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it and he loved travelling the length and breadth of Ireland.

Dave had a great love of water sports, be it swimming, windsurfing, boating or canoeing, and had won a number of competitions at regattas all over West Cork. He delighted in windsurfing at Our Lady’s Island, Wexford and Coolmaine Beach in Kilbrittain, West Cork.

Dave loved to watch the Grand National on television and always attended The Hunt in Bandon on St Stephen’s Day.

He took part in the Cork to Carlow cycle on behalf of the Carlow branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) and loved to go walking, be it in Carlow or Bandon, being a well-known and popular figure in both towns, where he would sit and pass many an hour catching up with people and visiting friends and family.

Dave was married to Ann O’Donovan from Ratharoon, Kilbrittain, Co Cork, who lived on a neighbouring farm only separated by a number of fields. They had three children, two girls and a boy. Dave and Ann celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday 20 February this year, having been married in Kilbrittain Church. They were together for 60 years in total.

Dave was a great storyteller, who was known for his strong wit and humour. He had a deep interest in people and was renowned for visiting elderly people in his native Bandon and surrounding area when returning to his home place. He liked to read the newspapers, particularly the Sunday paper, and, having a very active mind would often tackle quizzes and puzzles.

A dedicated family man, his sudden passing has left a void that will never be filled for his grieving wife Ann and their children Frank (Monaseed, Co Wexford), Carol and Eibhlís Crowley, both Crossneen, Carlow. He is also greatly missed by his daughter-in-law Margaret and his three cherished grandchildren Frank (5), John (3) and Leo (1), brothers Martin and Liam (both Bandon), sister Catherine McCarthy (Rosscarbery, Co Cork), sisters-in-law Margaret Healy, Mary Deasy, Cathleen Crowley and Pauline Crowley, brothers-in-law Pat McCarthy, Jimmy Deasy and Eugene Sheehy, by nephews, nieces, neighbours in Carlow and Bandon and his close circle of friends and work colleagues. Dave was predeceased by his brother Don, sister-in-law Betty Sheehy and brother-in-law Declan Healy.

On Thursday 13 May, Dave reposed in Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle. When his remains were removed from the Crowley home, neighbours came out in large numbers and applauded as the cortège made its way through the estate. Later that afternoon, the remains were removed to the Bandon funeral home, where people from his native area also paid their respects. Following Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Bandon on Friday 14 May, celebrated by Fr John Kingston, PP, Dave was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery overlooking his beloved Bandon.

His family would like to thank his friends and neighbours who regularly visited him and settled him into his life in Carlow, the HSE/Home Instead carers who cared for him in recent months and entertained him and brightened up his day, the staff of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny who looked after him while under their care, his work colleagues in the garda community, Carlow District Court, Robert Quinn Limited and Mealey Construction. The Crowley family would also like to thank Healy Funeral Directors (Carlow) and Gabriel and O’Donovan Funeral Directors (Bandon), Fr John Kingston, Fr Tom Little and Fr Liam Crowley, who offered up prayers.