Hopefully, we’ll never see lockdown again

By Michael Godfrey

WHEN you get to my age – not that I am an old fella, at least not in my eyes – the simplest of things can give the most pleasure.

When the first lockdown was over, it was buying a pair of socks. Last week, it was going into a shop and after five minutes knowing the trousers I had bought were going to fit. Granted, they had to be turned up, but every pair of trousers I have ever owned have had to be blessed by the hand of a tailor after purchase, except on the rare occasion when I actually splashed out on a tailor-made suit.

I am one of those people who simply cannot buy online. The size charts either don’t allow for my size at all, or when they proclaim to have an item that will fit, they forget to say that it fits one size only – if you know what I mean.

Unfortunately, even though average sizes seem to be on the rise, manufacturers appear to be heading in the opposite direction. Us men have it easy – normally, when an item doesn’t fit, it means going up a size or two. However, I am reliably informed that when women get an item that isn’t the size it proclaims to be, they have to go ‘up’ not just one size, but perhaps two or three. And then the item is ‘all wrong’.

But back to my trousers saga: I had originally intended purchasing one item, but such was the pleasure I got from knowing that they would fit perfectly on collection, I ended up buying two. That prompted a conversation between myself and the owner – you know me, I can never keep my mouth shut – about the pros of online shopping and whether he had benefited from it during the various lockdowns.

He was honest enough to say that prior to lockdown he would have thought there was little or no business for him – as plenty of his clients were like me – but he was proved wrong. Not that he was overly-busy – as he said in his own words, ‘ticking over’. He shipped all over Ireland, even to some of the islands, as well as overseas, but nothing could compare with face-to-face contact with customers.

One man, who was probably the first across the doorstep on reopening, said that, like me, there was no point in him buying online. He believed he was a size 40, but in the end he left with a size 44. I could immediately relate – we see what we want to see, irrespective of reality.

What I did notice, though, was a lot of ‘window shopping’ and that the town wasn’t mad busy. I wasn’t expecting to be mobbed, but I had expected a little more activity. Equally, I hadn’t expected to find leftovers from Christmas on sale in some shops, but, then again, what else could I have expected, bearing in mind they had been shut since the start of the year.

As of yesterday (Monday 7 June), we can all enjoy some outdoor dining – weather permitting – and slowly life continues to return to ‘normal’. Let’s keep the fingers crossed that this latest roll-out continues and there are no more bumps along the way.

We all know the fine weather in this country is fleeting at best and, before we know it, the long, dark nights will be back. Wouldn’t it be dreadful to think we’d have to endure another lockdown as well as our ‘normal’ winter weather?