Local heroes honoured at Mayor’s Awards

Award recipients: (from top) Charlie Keegan, Padraig Dooley representing Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society, Therese Dooley, Carlow Farmers Market, Patricia Mulcahy representing IT Carlow, Ian Lawlor, Sharon Parker Byrne, Carlow Fire CFR, the Hospitaller Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus who ran St Brigid’s Hospital, Tom Ryan director general of GAA, Lisa Brook Take A Part Carlow, Gaelcholáiste Ceatharlach and Order of Malta Carlow unit

By Suzanne Pender

ADAPTABILITY, leadership and kindness, the attributes that set the 2021 Mayor Awards winners apart – people who are wonderful ambassadors for Carlow. That was the sentiment at the recent Mayor of Carlow Awards, hosted by mayor cllr Fergal Browne with senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy as MC for the online event.

Welcoming everyone to the virtual celebration, mayor Browne reflected that each of the wonderful nominees have shown “a combination of adaptability, leadership and kindness” during these pandemic times.

“I want to remember tonight all the Carlovians who died from Covid-19 over the last year, in particular, the late Ger O’Brien, who worked in Carlow County Council.

“Everyone deserves an award, whether you are a junior infant having to learn remotely, a frontline worker risking your life to save others, or an elderly person having to forgo family visits so as to keep others safe. All of these sacrifices played a major part in minimising the impact of Covid-19,” said mayor Browne.

A total of 13 awards were presented on the evening.

The first was to the voluntary organisation the Order of Malta, which celebrates its 65th anniversary this year.

Mayor Browne reflected that since 1938 the Order of Malta Carlow unit has provided first-aid and ambulance cover at various events, both locally and nationally, while complementing the ambulance corps in its life-saving work. “The local unit prides itself on education and since the early 1940s has trained many people and members of the public in first aid,” he said.

The mayor’s award was accepted on behalf of the Order of Malta by John Lally.

The next award went to Lisa Brooks, community development worker on the Tullow Road, Carlow. Lisa is chairperson of the Take A Part art action group, which co-ordinates community events in the area.

“Dealing with the challenges of Covid, Lisa and her team skilfully adapted and are currently organising a community choir through Zoom,” explained mayor Browne. He added that Lisa also represented the Tullow Road at an international conference in Plymouth to showcase best practice in the role of community development.

Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS) received an award to acknowledge its 70th anniversary. In his citation, mayor Browne spoke of the work of this “far-sighted group of local amateur historians, who had the courage to establish what it is today one of the most dynamic local historical societies in the country”. He congratulated CHAS on making Carlow’s local history accessible to all and presented the award to the society’s president Padraig Dooley.

Carlow Farmers’ Market was presented with an award in acknowledgment of its 15 years of trading at Potato Market, Carlow every Saturday. Going from strength to strength, the market now has 17 members, with new applicants coming every month.

“With its strong focus on local produce and produce sellers, Carlow Farmers’ Market will always remain a farmers’ market and community-based venture,” said mayor Browne.

Accepting the award on behalf of Carlow Farmers’ Market was James Malone from Malone’s Fruit Farm.

The next recipient was Institute of Technology Carlow, which reached the historic milestone of 50 years. Mayor Browne remarked that in September 1970 the doors opened at Carlow Regional Technical College under the stewardship of its first president John Gallagher.

“A journey began that has seen ‘the college’, as it soon came to be called, grow in size and reputation, with over 10,000 students in the current year, becoming Ireland’s largest institute of technology in 2021,” said mayor Browne. “Over the past decade, the leadership of the institute has masterminded a level of growth, the envy of other universities in the country and, indeed, internationally.

“The council recognises and celebrates the achievement of the institute in this, its 50th year, in presenting this award to the chair of the governing body John Moore and the institute president Dr Patricia Mulcahy and the entire community at IT Carlow,” stated mayor Browne.

The next award went to Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, which celebrates its 30th anniversary. Mayor Browne outlined the proud history of the school and its tremendous growth over the past three decades under its first principal Caitlin Mhic Carthaigh, Gearóidín Ní Chonghaile and current principal Madailín Lochlainn.

Sharon Parker Byrne was another recipient in tribute to her community work, particularly during the various Covid-19 lockdowns. Mayor Browne stated that over the years, Sharon has strived to make a difference in her community.

“Her latest goal is to help Women’s Aid, the elderly and homeless in our town, and this has been achieved by her forming the Charity Begins at Home appeal, raising over €14,000,” he said.

The next recipient was Tom Ryan, director general of the GAA. Mayor Browne spoke of how the native Carlovian came from a family with strong ties to the GAA.

“Education and career took him to Dublin many years ago, but he remains very proud of his Carlow roots and has always maintained close links with the town and county,” stated mayor Browne. “Under Tom’s stewardship, the GAA continues to grow and thrive all over Ireland and beyond. The number of children playing Gaelic games has never been greater and the games have never enjoyed a higher profile.

“We wish Tom every success in overseeing the GAA’s safe return, post-pandemic,” said mayor Browne.

Accepting his award, Tom added his wish to dedicate the recognition to his wife Mairead and to his family, to his friends in Carlow GAA and to the countless volunteers who work so hard for their GAA clubs all over the country.

Therese Dooley was then awarded for her work with UNICEF, dedicating a 30-year career to the humanitarian and development sector. In his citation, mayor Browne outlined Therese’s work and her active involvement in numerous emergency responses to droughts, floods, earthquakes, disease outbreaks and conflict in countries such as Haiti, Sudan and Syria.

The next recipient was Ian Lawlor, activity co-ordinator at SignaCare Killerig. Mayor Browne remarked that over his two years as activity co-ordinator, Ian has launched many community initiatives aimed at bringing local communities together.

“These initiatives have allowed for the residents of SignaCare Killerig to maintain and forge both old and new relationships within the community, which in turn has given the residents an extraordinary sense of belonging,” he added.

The Hospitaller Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus were then awarded for their work with St Brigid’s Hospital, a nursing home and former maternity hospital and general hospital in the town. Mayor Browne noted that both he and Mr Brophy were born in St Brigid’s, along with countless other Carlovians.

Mayor Browne spoke of the history of St Brigid’s, which began in 1967, when the Carlow priest Fr Waldron invited the Madrid-based order to Carlow.

“Sister Presentation Superior at St Brigid’s at the time of the closing explained that dwindling numbers and many sisters already being beyond retirement age were factors in their decision to close in 2003. Thankfully, many of the sisters are still alive and it is great to be able to acknowledge their contribution to Carlow town and environs over 50 years, albeit retrospectively,” said mayor Browne.

The award was accepted by Sr Maria Lourdes, who tuned in online from Madrid.

The next award went to Carlow Fire CFR Group, which is manned by firefighters based at Carlow Fire Ambulance Service in a voluntary capacity.

“The group use their medical skills as advanced cardiac first responders to intervene and have been successful on several occasions in saving lives that may well have been lost without their response,” said mayor Browne.

Mayor Browne then called on Darryl Hayden to accept the award on their behalf, but illustrating the importance of their work, he learned that Carlow Fire CFR had been called to an emergency and Darryl was unavailable.

The final award of the evening was to journalist Charlie Keegan. Charlie started in journalism as a junior reporter with The Nationalist in May 1966 – which marks over five remarkable decades covering news in the county. An author of a number of books, Charlie retired from The Nationalist in 2003, but remains an integral part of newspaper team with his weekly contributions.

“During the pandemic, his obituaries took on a particular significance and ensured that the departed loved ones got some recognition when funerals as we know them could not be held,” said mayor Browne.

Remarking that the mayor’s acknowledgement had come “completely out of the blue”, Charlie expressed his hope that paying tribute to the deceased in The Nationalist had “provided some comfort to those bereaved”.

The awards were also attended online by David Carrerra from the group of Tempe Sister Cities in Arizona, while John Nolan from the Carlow Association in Manchester had also been invited to attend.