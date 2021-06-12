Local historian pens book on unexplored side of 1798 rebellion

A local historian has co-written a book on an unexplored aspect of the 1798 rebellion.

***United Irishmen: Emigres of Erin*** was released in April and looks at the fate of many who fled or were banished from Ireland for their part after the illfated rebellion.

Colum O Ruairc, a native of Coolkenno inside the Wicklow border near Tullow, came together with Antrim historian, Stephen McCracken, a distant relative of the United Irish heroes, Henry Joy McCracken and his sister, Mary Ann, to produce the book.

In 1998, dozens of books were published during the bicentennial year but nothing touched off this important aspect of the Rebellion. Having never actually met, O Ruairc and McCracken formed a friendship through various online history groups and pages and noted each other’s deep respect for the 1798 Rebellion period and other events in Irish history. O Ruairc, who administers the Facebook history page, 1798 Rebellion Casualty Database, descends from the Nationalist tradition whilst McCracken, who runs history tours in the Antrim Town area descends from the Unionist tradition. Both traditions have their own firm ownership claims on the 1798 Rebellion, such is its complex history. The authors, having no access to the archives, came together with their knowledge, genealogical experiences and private collections during the lockdowns of 2020 and early 2021 and set a goal to complete a book that has never been published about the exiles, fugitives and banished individuals of the 1798-1803 turbulent period. It turned out to be a success.

Clonegal native, Professor Kevin Whelan of Notre Dame University believes that around 2000 Irishmen and women fled Ireland for the United States in the years following the Rebellion. It has also been estimated that around 30,000 were killed in the five months of the Rebellion, more than the six years of warfare between Britain and the American Colonies in that respective revolution. Another 500 United Irishmen were sent to New South Wales to penal servitude and another 1500 were sentenced by courts-martial to serve King George in his army and navy, a route which saw high mortality. It is hard to fathom such a mass depletion of the Irish population as a result of an insurrection. From Whelan’s belief that 2000 left Ireland for new countries, the authors managed to compile enough material to create around 600 biographies of many of these exiles. The majority predominantly settled in the United States of America with another large section fleeing to Napoleon’s France, due to the major influence that France had over the formation of the United Irishmen and early Irish Republicanism. Many of these would become disillusioned with Napoleon’s despotism and instead fled to America. It is worth noting that the traditional centres of Irish immigration after the Rebellion was not New York or Boston. The majority settled in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Nashville, Charleston and the rural regions of Pennsylvania, New York and Vermont. The majority of those who left were predominantly northern Presbyterian Republicans who went to join cousins who had left Ireland earlier in the 1700s.

Out of the 600 names, 50% hailed from Antrim, Down and Derry. A trend is evident by the results of the hundreds of courts-martial that occurred across Ireland in 1798-99. The majority of those from Wexford, Wicklow, Carlow and Kildare were sentenced to serve the King abroad, transported to Australia or executed, even for meagre crimes. In the northern counties, it appears there was much more leniency to the lower ranks of rebels. It seems many were allowed to self exile to their relatives in America, knowing full well they would never return to cause trouble again. The generational tradition of emigration had not yet gripped the counties of southern Leinster.

Among the Carlovians featured include Edward Jordan who become known as the White Toothed Pirate.

Jordan, described as such due to a large fanged incisor, was born in south Carlow around 1771. He became embroiled in the 1798 Rebellion and fled firstly to New York before travelling to Nova Scotia to attempt a successful career at fishing. Things turned out badly for Jordan and his family and he fell into debt. When his ship was to be commandeered, he retook it by force and became a pirate for a brief period. He was eventually captured and executed in November 1809. His remains were held in an iron gibbet and held there for nearly three decades as a warning to pirates. In the 1830s, the elements had obliterated what was left of Jordan and all that exists today is the cranium of his skull, which is held on display in Halifax Maritime Museum.

Other notable émigrés include Miles Byrne of Monaseed who served in the Irish Legion under Napoleon Bonaparte until the collapse of the Bonaparte regime in 1814. Many of these veterans would live ordinary lives and many extraordinary lives. Some would fall into financial ruin or death in battle and some would even succumb to the yellow fever endemic which had gripped the coastal cities of the USA in the early 1800s. Some would befriend or interact with US Presidents and some would break from their Republican ideals and become slave owners in the southern states. The book is filled with many anecdotes of these individuals. This is O Ruairc’s first publication related to the 1798 Rebellion with the Casualties and Transported being promised for further volumes. It is McCracken’s second 1798 Rebellion book, as this follows his 2020 publication about the Battle of Antrim. To purchase ***United Irishmen: Emigres of Erin***, please search for the name on www.lulu.com or you can contact us at [email protected].