Much-loved Bridie was matriarch of four generations of her family

By Charlie Keegan

IT was the end of a generation when Bridget (Bridie) Fleming, Fruithill Court, Graiguecullen, Carlow passed away peacefully at the home of her son Liam (Lemie) on Saturday 15 May. Bridie was the last surviving member of her family, being one of 12 children – six boys, six girls – of the Kavanagh family from Moone, Co Kildare.

Born in Moone on 9 January 1924, Bridie was educated at the local national school but was unable to travel to Castledermot for secondary schooling as the Kavanagh family did not have a bicycle she could use.

The young Bridie Kavanagh went to work for the Browne-Clayton family at Browneshill House on the outskirts of Carlow town, where she was nanny to Robert Browne-Clayton. Robert lived at Browneshill House up to the age of nine.

In the summer of 2007, the then retired captain of the British Army came back to Carlow. He had been advised by Michael Purcell, local historian and archivist, to donate the Browne-Clayton estate papers and family documents to the archives in Carlow County Library.

That was his mission in coming to Carlow and during the visit he was delighted to meet up with his cherished childhood nanny Bridie Fleming. They had not met in almost 60 years and chatted about old times, shared happy memories of Browneshill House and the days they spent there. Robert spoke of his devotion to Bridie when she was his nanny, commenting he would have known her if he met her on the street. He described Bridie as “a graceful lady”.

A photo of Bridie and Robert taken during his 2007 Carlow visit appeared in ***The Nationalist***.

In the mid-1940s, Liam Fleming from Staplestown Road, a carpenter by trade, was collecting at the door of the Ritz Ballroom for the local branch of the Irish National Foresters (INF). When Bridie Kavanagh was buying her ticket for the dance, Liam engaged her in conversation. Liam followed Bridie into the ballroom; they danced, became an item and married in The Holy Trinity Church, Moone on 23 July 1947.

For the first three or four years of married life, Liam and Bridie rented a room in Mag Foley’s shop on The Bridge, Graiguecullen before purchasing their home at Maryborough Street, where they were to spend the rest of their life together.

Theirs was a happy, united union in which they reared six children, having lost their first child, James, in infancy.

In married life, Bridie became a homemaker. But she also supplemented the Fleming family income by setting up a grocery shop at Morrin’s Lane, known as The Hole in the Wall. Bridie also kept lodgers at Maryborough Street for a long number of years.

She was a glamorous, stylish woman, who always wanted to look her best. Her permanent glowing appearance remained a source of great pride to her children and grandchildren. Up to her final days, Bridie always looked forward to a visit from her friend and favourite hairdresser Claire Brennan.

Bridie was a keen gardener at Maryborough Street, growing flowers and keeping the lawn in pristine condition.

She was a great music lover. Johnny McEvoy was her favourite singer and the Offaly songster called to see Bridie at one stage, which was a great lift for her. Foster and Allen were another group whose music she liked. There were many callers to see Bridie at Fruithill Court.

She was bereaved by the death of husband Liam on St Patrick’s Day 2014 after 67 years of married life. Liam was aged 93.

A spiritual woman, Bridie always carried out her religious duties by attending Mass in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen.

At the age of 91, she went to reside with her son Liam and daughter-in-law Evelyn at Fruithill Court, when it became impractical for Bridie to live alone. For the last six years of her life, Liam and Evelyn were her primary carers.

Bridie enjoyed good health up to about two years ago and it was only in the final two weeks before her passing that her health went into serious decline.

She was waked in Carpenter’s Funeral Home on Sunday 16 May, close to her former Maryborough home, when Fr John Dunphy, PP, led prayers. Her remains were removed to St Clare’s on Monday morning, where Fr Dunphy was celebrant of her funeral Mass.

Readings at Mass were by Liam Fleming Jnr (grandson) and Olivia Fleming (granddaughter). Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Raisa O’Brien (granddaughter) and Aishling O’Leary (granddaughter), while grandson David Fleming read the Communion Reflection.

The wonderful singing of hymns at Mass was by Caitriona Kelly, Killeshin.

During Mass, Fr Dunphy spoke in praise of the qualities that Bridie Fleming brought to her long life.

Following Mass, she was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery with husband Liam and son James, with Fr John reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Bridie, the matriarch of four generations, is survived by her children Tony (Epsom, London), John (Carlow), Liam (Graiguecullen), Jean O’Brien (Bullock Park, Carlow), Mary Whelan (Brotherton, Graiguecullen) and Clodagh Fleming (Mount Clare Court, Graiguecullen). She was adored grandmother to Nicola, David, Ria, Ella, Terrence, Rory, Raisa, Liam, Olivia, Louise and Aishling, as well as to her seven great-grandchildren, being also survived by sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Laura Gough (Co Cork), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.