Pride flags cut down in Waterford in ‘truly despicable act’

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Digital Desk Staff

The Mayor of Waterford says Pride flags in the city were cut down overnight.

It comes after the flags at The Mall were burnt last weekend.

Councillor Damien Geoghegan says it’s “a truly despicable act” and the matter is in the hands of gardaí.

Counillor Geoghegan tweeted: “Once again it’s my sad duty to report that the Pride Flags were cut down overnight and removed from the flagpoles on The Mall. A truly despicable act. It’s now once again in the hands of the Gardai.”

Earlier this week gardaí arrested a man in his 40s in relation to the burning of the Pride flag at the end of Waterford’s Pride of the Déise weekend for the LGBTQ+ community.

Gardaí said the man has been charged with a count of criminal damage and is due to appear at Waterford District Court on July 6th.

